SLO County Sets Record For Completed Affordable Housing Units 8.15.2024

The county homeless services division announced that fiscal year 2023 – 2024 marks a record-breaking achievement in affordable housing development.

A release on the county’s website says five major projects were completed this past fiscal year, providing 199 below-market value units to local housing, which is expected to house up to 471 people in the county.

Tony Navarro, program manager for the county of San Luis Obispo’s homeless services division, says that they anticipate to keep the momentum.

The county’s goal is to create 1,667 new units of affordable housing by 2027.