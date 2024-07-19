SLO County Sheriff’s Arrest Grand Theft Suspects 7.19.2024

County sheriff deputies responded to an incident in rural Nipomo late last week, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

Reports came in that two men were actively stealing avocados from a ranch in Nipomo. Deputies located the suspects, who had stolen around 500 pounds of avocados, estimated to be worth 3,000 to 5,000 dollars.

38-year-old Wilson Carrero of Santa Maria, and 40-year-old Baltazar Garcia of Santa Maria were both arrested for felony grand theft. Carrero was also in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.