SLO County Sheriff’s Office in Search of Missing Woman 8.08.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department announced its search for missing 29-year-old Wendelin “Wendy” Stauffer yesterday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office received a missing person report from a family member for Stauffer on July 12th. According to the release, Stauffer was last seen in May of 2023, telling her employer she needed to go to Ventura to help a friend or family member. She was last seen at the San Jose regional medical center on July 10th, but family members say it’s unknown why Stauffer would be in the San Jose area.

Stauffer is white, 5’5” tall, 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at (805) 781-4550.