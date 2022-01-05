SLO Covid Cases Report 01.05.2022

Covid cases are up, deaths are not.

That’s the report from the county health department. They’re reporting 1500 new cases of covid 19 in the past five days. That’s the greatest surge since last January. A third of those cases were confirmed on one day, New Year’s Eve.

The good news, although 30 people are hospitalized with eight in intensive care, no new deaths have been reported in the county. This is consistent with what’s happening elsewhere. The new variant is highly transmissible, but it doesn’t cause severe illness.

The county health department is not providing information about how many newly reported cases or hospitalizations involve vaccinated people. They cite resource limitations and privacy concerns.