SLO Covid Update 3.08.2021

San Luis Obipso county health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in February was the lowest recorded in months. And that came after an all time high in January.

That may signal a turning point, or it may reflect a change in testing methodology. County health officer Penny Borenstein says it’s likely due to the passing of the holiday season.

In February, Paso Robles reported 417 new cases. That’s a drop of 64% from January. Unincorporated areas of the county reported drops of about 70% from January to February.

In February, about 27 thousand doses of the vaccine were administered. That’s up over 20% from January.

For more information or to schedule a test or a vaccination, go to the county health department’s website: www.emergencyslo.org.

California state officials will allow people to attend major league baseball games and other sporting events, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities beginning April first.

In Atascadero, Galaxy Theaters reopened its doors Friday to moviegoers. Under the red tier, theaters operate at 25% capacity.

Park cinemas in Paso Robles is expected to reopen later this week.