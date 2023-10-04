SLO DA & Other Counties File Lawsuit Against Retail Company 10.04.2023

The San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office announced yesterday that it has filed a civil lawsuit against Carquest Auto Parts.

The lawsuit alleges violations of California’s Consumer Protection Laws, and that inspections have revealed Carquest Auto Parts has overcharged an average of 12% on the items purchased during inspections that were conducted between 2017 and 2021.

Price inspections are routine with California county weights and measures divisions. The district attorney’s office says that inspections on 43 company owned stores in 20 counties revealed that 91% of the stores failed their inspections, and that 23% of items purchased by inspectors were charged a higher price at the register than the advertised price.

The lawsuit is being filed alongside the district attorney’s offices of Santa Barbara and San Diego counties.