SLO Developer, Ryan Wright Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy 9.17.2024

On Friday last week, San Luis Obispo developer Ryan Wright, formerly known as Ryan Petetit, pled guilty to conspiracy with former San Luis Obispo county supervisor Adam Hill.

Wright was arrested in October last year, charged with conspiracy, falsification of records, and obstruction of justice. Additional charges were filed in December of that year, which included wire fraud, bank fraud, and access device fraud.

Though initially pleading not guilty, Wright’s guilty plea has now waived his right to a trial, and he will not be charged with other crimes as long as he complies with the agreement to his guilty plea.

Wright agreed he will be truthful at all times with the court, complete a financial disclosure statement, and admit to his crimes. prosecutors are seeking a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and restitution between $1.5 and $9 million.