SLO Election Update 12.06.2022

The supervisor may get a report today on the election.

Last word, county clerk recorder Elaina Cano said her office would resume counting ballots tomorrow. They’re supposed to have the election results completed Thursday. Most counties are already finished.

Last week, we learned that Cano found a box of ballots in the county government center.

A few races remain to be decided including the supervisors race in the second district. Last count, Dr. Bruce Jones had pulled within 37 votes of incumbent Bruce Gibson.

Several school board races also waiting for the final tally later this week.