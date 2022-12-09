SLO Election Update 12.09.2022

After a month of counting ballots, the San Luis Obispo county election office gave incumbent supervisor Bruce Gibson the victory in the district two race. Gibson with 11,722 votes, which was 13 more votes than the challenger.

The Jones campaign committee plans to file for a recount. Eric Gorham says they’re particularly concerned about voters who asked to exchange their ballot for an in precinct ballot, but they were denied that opportunity.

The Bruce Jones campaign has until Monday to file. The cost expected to be around $235 thousand dollars. They’re trying to raise that money now.