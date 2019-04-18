SLO Employee 4.18.2019

An employee with the city of San Luis Obispo is placed on paid administrative leave after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge.

Christopher Matthew Olcutt is a building inspector in the city’s community development department. He was tried for felony battery, but that trial ended in a hung jury. In a plea bargain, he plead guilty in late February to a misdemeanor charge of battery with great bodily injury. The city of San Luis Obispo is conducting its own investigation into the alleged assault to decide Olcutt’s future employment with the city.

The video from Mr. Rick’s bar clearly shows Olcutt slamming Camille Chavez in the face with his elbow and knocking her out. Chavez came to after a minute, but says she felt dizzy for days. Chavez is a special education teacher at Righetti high school in Santa Maria. She says she had no previous contact with Olcutt and no words were exchanged before Olcutt struck her in the face with his elbow.

To avert a second trial, Olcutt agreed to a misdemeanor plea bargain.