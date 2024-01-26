SLO Fentanyl Murder Case Declared as Mistrial 01.26.2024

50-year-old Brandi Turner has undergone a two week trial in the San Luis Obispo superior court, accused of murdering 31-year-old Quinn Hall.

Turner has admitted that she sold Hall a fentanyl drug on October 26, 2022, where he later died of an overdose. The jury for the case has found Turner guilty of three charges regarding the sale of drugs, but have deadlocked on whether Turner should be charged for murder. The jury’s vote was split 7 to 5 in favoring of guilt, causing the deadlock and mistrial.

The county district attorney’s office can now decide if they want to refile the charge against Turner.