SLO Food Bank Holding a Hunger Awareness Day Event 6.04.2024

The San Luis Obispo Food Bank announced that on June 7th, they will be holding a hunger awareness day event, aimed at raising awareness of the surging demand for food.

SLO County Food Bank says it is serving 16% more individuals each month compared to the previous year, providing food to over 36 thousand residents each month.

Hunger awareness day will feature several key activities to address the urgent need for food in the community: new recurring donors will have a year’s worth of their support doubled from a $500,000 match from the Balay Ko Foundation.

Volunteers will also be stationed at grocery stores on the same day to raise awareness and funds in the community. And from 1 to 4:30 pm on June 7th, Calfresh will be holding application assistance sites at public libraries in Paso Robles, Atascadero, Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo, Nipomo and Arroyo Grande.