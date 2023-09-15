SLO Gym Owner Arrested For Charges Unrelated to Hidden Cameras 9.15.2023

35-year-old Cole Corrigan of Morro Bay, owner of the 24-hour, female-only gym CCC Fitness in San Luis Obispo, was arrested by San Luis Obispo police officers on Wednesday.

Corrigan was arrested during the search of a home on the 2000 block of Bayview avenue in Morro Bay for being a felon in possession of a firearm and methamphetamine. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.

Police are currently conducting an investigation with regards to the hidden camera discovered at Corrigan’s gym, which led to the warrant for the search on Wednesday. Police say the investigation is still underway, and that they have not yet sent any recommended charges to the district attorney’s office.