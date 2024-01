After receiving a phone call with a “possible threat,” San Luis Obispo high school and district office was ordered to shelter in place.

The incident occurred at around 3:31 pm yesterday, and the San Luis Obispo police department investigated shortly afterwards.

The high school’s principal, Rollin Dickinson, wrote in an email to parents that “everyone was safe,” and that the shelter in place was lifted after it was determined that the threat to the school was deemed not credible.