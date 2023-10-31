SLO Jury Finds Man Guilty of Intimate Partner Violence 10.31.2023

The San Luis Obispo county DA’s office released a statement yesterday that a jury in San Luis Obispo county found 37-year-old Jeffrey Kuhnle to be guilty of felony intimate partner violence.

The jury’s decision came on Friday, after hearing evidence and witness testimony that Kuhnle struck a female in the face multiple times while the two were seated in their car, with the victim suffering a laceration between her eyes because of the assault. Two eyewitnesses testified at the trial, with one of them having called 911 to report the crime as the incident occurred.

Kuhnle is scheduled to be sentenced on November 28th, where he faces a maximum sentence of four years in state prison.