SLO Man Sentenced For Gross Vehicular Manslaughter 04.10.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced that 25-year-old Daniel Angel Saliganpatricio has been sentenced to serve 5 years and 4 months in state prison.

His sentencing is from an incident on November 21, 2022, where Saliganpatrictio accelerated his vehicle to around 60 miles per hour on Sacramento drive in San Luis Obispo, approaching a nearly 90-degree turn. He lost control of his vehicle, and collided with two pedestrians: 29-year-old Matthew Chachere, and 36-year-old Jennifer Besser, who were walking their dog. All three were killed in the collision.

Saliganpatricio pleaded guilty to all charged accounts, and an investigation revealed that he had been reading text messages immediately before the collision.

His maximum sentencing would be 7 years and 4 months in prison, but 5 years and 4 months were imposed by the judge due to his lack of criminal history, and acceptance of responsibility before the trial.