SLO Man Sentenced to 25 Yrs to Life For Arson 01.31.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced yesterday that 54-year-old Bradley Norman Parrish of San Luis Obispo has been sentenced by a superior court judge to serve 25 years to life in state prison.

Parrish has been convicted of aggravated arson with four previous convictions of arson. The district attorney’s office says that he intentionally set fire in the creek area near the Elks Lodge back in June 2022.

The court also found that he had been convicted of four separate arson offenses between 1994 and 2019, with three of those offenses considered “strikes” under California’s three strikes law.

Due to now having four strikes, he has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.