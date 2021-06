San Luis Obispo county may drop into the yellow tier next week. That may come next Tuesday.

That would reduce restrictions imposed by the government on local businesses and restore many personal freedoms.

Yesterday, the San Luis Obispo county health department reporting just one point five cases per 100,000 residents. That’s the lowest recorded so far.

Then of course the governor lifts his color tiers for state control and opens everything up June 15th, one week later.