SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon & Climate Control Protest 3.15.2019

Students from Templeton, Mission Prep, Morro Bay, and San Luis Obispo high schools may join Cuesta and Cal Poly students at a rally today organized by the group Youth Climate Strike. Some will protest from 10-1 today outside the county government center. San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon is encouraging high school and college students to walk out of class today to demand aggressive action on climate change. Mayor Harmon says she may attend as well. She says she’ll wear a flower in her hair, which is her trademark.

Before she was elected mayor, Heidi Harmon campaigned for socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.