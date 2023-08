San Luis Obispo overdose awareness day will be held on August 31st.

This annual event is free to attend, and will include a resource fair, free overdose reversal medication, and a candle-lighting ceremony.

According to the website for the event, San Luis Obispo county lost 123 residents to overdose in 2021, an increase of 40% from 2020.

The event will be held at Mitchell park from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, August 31st.