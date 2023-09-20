SLO Overnight Parking Program Considers Church for Next Site 9.20.2023

SLO Naz Church has offered its parking lot on Johnson avenue as a site for the city’s new rotational safe parking program.

The location, however, will not be open to unhoused residents until more locations have agreed to host the rotating parking program, which is the replacement for the previous railroad safe parking program.

CAPSLO initially had plans to use a 200-foot stretch of Palm street as an interim location for the program, but withdrew said plans earlier this month.

CAPSLO will continue to explore options for additional parking sites. Until then, the parking program will be on hold.