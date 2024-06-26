SLO PD Arrest Homeless Man For Weapons Violations 6.26.2024

Yesterday evening, San Luis Obispo police evacuated the Laguna Lake Park area after receiving reports that a man with a firearm was in the area.

Officers set up a perimeter around the man, observing him from a distance. Eventually, police contacted him and took him into custody.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Taylor, a homeless man in San Luis Obispo. He was found to be in possession of a pellet gun that he was firing within the park, a stun gun, and a shuriken.

Taylor was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail for possession of a throwing star, convicted felon in possession of a stun gun, and discharge of a dangerous weapon.