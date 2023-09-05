SLO PD Arrest Man For Vandalism & Assault w/Deadly Weapon 9.05.2023

The San Luis Obispo police department gave a release on Saturday about an incident that took place late last week at approximately 7 in the morning.

The police department says they received a call about a disturbance at a business on the 1100 block of Garden street, where a male was said to be inside a business threatening to kill the employees. The male left the business on foot before officers arrived, and no employees were physically injured.

The release says that responding officers were unable to locate the male, but later identified him as Joseph Arron Quinn. The release says on Friday of last week, Quinn was located near Osos and Palm, and was arrested without incident and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.

He is being held on a 50 thousand dollar bail, charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism, and felony criminal threats.