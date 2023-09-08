SLO PD Arrest Visalia Man on Suspicion of DUI 9.08.2023

The San Luis Obispo police department responded to a report of a car off the road on the 500 block of Mountain View at around 12:15 pm.

Police say the department and Cal Fire arrived on the scene, where they found a 72-year-old man from Visalia “suspended by his seatbelt” inside of the car. The department says the man had been there since around 10:30 am.

The man was rescued from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Police then arrested the man on suspicion of DUI.