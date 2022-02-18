SLO PD Awarded Alcohol Related Crime Grant 02.18.2022

The San Luis Obispo police department has been awarded a grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to fight alcohol-related crime.

The $29,626 grant will boost the department’s crackdown on alcoholic beverage sales to minors and obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol, compliance checks at alcohol establishments and general alcohol-related crime enforcement.

50 grants are awarded by the alcoholic beverage control to local law enforcement agencies each year.