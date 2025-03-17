SLO PD Enhanced Enforcement Curbs Rowdy Behavior For St. Patrick’s Day Weekend 3.17.2025

In response to the increased size, presence, and disruptiveness of parties and gatherings on St. Patrick’s Day weekend in San Luis Obispo, the police department conducted an enhanced safety zone this weekend in an attempt to curb the issue.

Last year, thousands gathered in a neighborhood near the campus, leaving some vehicles and properties damaged, as well as one of the university’s housing units in need of repair.

The police department says they partnered with twenty-three agencies to enforce a “Zero Tolerance” approach this weekend, which included blocking some roads, and increased presence throughout neighborhoods.

Cal Poly itself also held an early morning music festival, which drew in over six thousand students.

The SLO police department says they arrested four people for misdemeanor public intoxication Saturday evening, and there were no reports of major incidents or vandalism on or off campus.