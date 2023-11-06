SLO PD Request Misdemeanor Charges Against SLO Gym Owner

Owner of CCC Fitness, Cole Corrigan, is due back in court on November 28th for a preliminary hearing.

He is currently out of custody after the police department served a search warrant several weeks ago for his home in Morro Bay, where they found a ghost gun, ammunition, and testosterone.

In August, a hidden Go Pro camera was found in the bathroom for Corrigan’s 24-hour, women’s-only gym, CCC Fitness. The police department says the analysis of that device is complete, and they have identified two victims on the hidden camera.

The police department is now requesting that a misdemeanor charge of filming in an area where there is an expectation of privacy be filed against Corrigan. Corrigan admitted to placing the camera in the bathroom in an interview with the Tribune, but said he was trying to catch a suspected thief in the act.

A “gym for sale” sign has also been posted on the door of CCC Fitness.