SLO PD Seeking Community Feedback For 5 Year Plan 9.27.2023

The San Luis Obispo police department is currently developing a comprehensive five-year strategic plan for shaping the future of the agency.

The department says that the plan will serve as a roadmap, outlining the steps and strategies necessary to achieve the community and department’s identified goals and facilitate continuous growth and improvement.

The police department is seeking community feedback in the development of this five year plan through an anonymous, 16-question survey on its website.

The deadline for submitting survey responses is Friday, September 30th just before midnight.