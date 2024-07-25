SLO PD Seeking Man For Alleged Hate Crimes 7.25.2024

The San Luis Obispo police department is looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a series of presumed hate crimes.

The police department says that burned flags and signs were found at the doors of various businesses in downtown San Luis Obispo. These include the Ukraine flag, the LGBTQ+ community flag, and political lawn signs. The police department also says religious statements were written on these burned flags and signs.

The suspect did not ignite any of these items at the doors of the businesses, so arson is not suspected.

The man was caught on security footage from multiple businesses, and appears to be the same person.

His identity is currently unknown.