SLO PD Upping Enforcement For St. Patrick’s Day 3.04.2025

The San Luis Obispo police department announced they are gearing up for two safety enhancement zones in the city, which will be in place this weekend starting on March 7th, and next weekend starting March 14th.

These zones will double fines for various offenses, including noise, open containers, and public urination. This is in response to last year’s “St. Fratty’s Day” tradition near Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where thousands gathered (a majority of them students) for a celebration.

By the time the gathering was over, after various noise violations and unruly gatherings, several cars in the neighborhood were damaged, and one of Cal Poly’s housing facilities required extensive repair.

The university is also seeking to draw students to campus for a free music festival, “Morning on the Green,” which will take place March 15th.