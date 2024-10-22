SLO Prescribed Fire Training Taking Place at Cal Poly 10.22.2024

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is currently hosting an inaugural prescribed fire training exchange (TREX) until October 28th.

The training is to offer its attendees experience and training for prescribed, hands-on burning. Should the weather permit, TREX will take its training outside of the classroom and conduct hands-on prescribed burning at Harmony Headlands state park.

A release on the event says they have the goal of burning 277 acres of grass and coastal shrub at the park; travelers nearby should expect some smoky conditions and traffic control in place.