SLO Protest 6.04.2020

Fearing the worst, 33 businesses in downtown San Luis Obispo boarded their store windows, but the looting never started yesterday.

The fourth protest in the county four days started at 2:00 yesterday afternoon.

The young protesters marched around San Luis, and ultimately sat down at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Foothill boulevard. That blocked highway one. Police diverted traffic through a gas station at the intersection. They youthful protesters disbanded at 5:20.

That was the fourth protest in four days in San Luis Obispo county. Three in San Luis, and the one Tuesday in Paso Robles. Seven people were arrested for failing to disperse at the protest rally Monday in San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon is calling for the city to set aside $100,000 dollars to fund promotion of social and racial equality. She is going to ask that the San Luis Obispo city council approve her funding. She says the money should be used toward efforts to create a city in which tear gas will never be used again.

Talking about this week’s protest, San Luis Obispo’s police chief says it is incredibly dangerous for protesters to march onto a highway with vehicles traveling 70 or 80 miles per hour.