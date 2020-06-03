SLO Protest & Vandalism 6.03.2020

We learn more about the protest in San Luis Obispo Monday night. The Tribune and the police

releasing videos which show the protesters throwing rocks, bottles and other projectiles at the police.

That occurred at eight Monday night after police ordered the protesters to disburse. When they refused to leave, the police fired tear gas. That’s when the protesters started throwing the debris. The videos are on the internet.

VANDALISM 6.03.20

San Luis Obispo police arrested vandals who shot out windows of several businesses on Marsh street late Monday night. They are not identified, because they’re minors.

The businesses were Central Coast Surfboards, The Shoe Palace and Founders Community Bank. The windows were shot out by a pellet gun. The owner of Central Coast Surfboards says the damage to his windows runs in the thousands of dollars.

The assistant manager of The Shoe Palace says shoes were stolen from the front display window after it was broken.