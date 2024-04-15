SLO Public Works Holding Open House For LOVR Corridor Plan 04.15.2024

The county public works department announced that it will be holding an open house for the Los Osos Valley Road corridor concept plan.

The open house will take place on April 22nd from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Monarch Grove multipurpose room.

The open house seeks to gather public feedback and ideas on the Los Osos Valley Road corridor plan, which will eventually be consolidated into a comprehensive document that can be used as a conceptual design tool to facilitate corridor improvements and future projects.