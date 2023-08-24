SLO Public Works On Unusual Taste From Lopez Reservoir 8.23.2023

The San Luis Obispo county public works department recently said that customers who receive water from the Lopez water treatment plant may notice an unusual taste and/or odor in their water over the next week.

The plant services the cities of Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach, and Shell Beach. A release by the public works, however, says the taste and odors do not present any health risk. The taste and odors come from blue-green algae and organic matter in surface waters, giving it a musty or earthy taste, according to the release. The water remains perfectly safe to drink, “and no water quality standards are being violated.”

Public works says customers who wish to improve the taste of their drinking water can use a water filter pitcher.