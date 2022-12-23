SLO Recount Continues 12.23.2022

The election was November 8th, but they’re still counting ballots at the county government center in San Luis Obispo. Darcia Stebbins requested the recount in the district 2 supervisors race between supervisor Bruce Gibson and challenger Dr. Bruce Jones. Darcia says the process is going slowly.

In the interim, the county clerk is supposed to answer some questions Darcia Stebbins asked about the election. That’s one of the anomalies.

You may remember that Dr. Bruce Jones pulled within 37 votes of the incumbent, and then ballot counting stopped for two weeks. And then a box of ballots is discovered in the county office building. The Katcho building.

And there is another new development. We learn from Eric Gorham, that twenty voters in the second district who had no precinct went to vote at a precinct and were given ballots without the supervisors race on it.

County clerk recorder Elaina Cano reorganized the precincts, and some voters were left out. They were strictly vote by mail. They had no precinct when they went to a precinct on election day, they were given the wrong ballot.

Bear in mind, 80% of the votes cast on election day were for Dr. Bruce Jones. So those votes may all have been for the challenger, which would have put him ahead of the supervisor Bruce Gibson, the long time ally of supervisor Adam Hill.

That’s one of the anomalies to manifest as the recount continues at the Katcho Achadjian Government Center.