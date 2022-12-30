SLO Recount Stops 12.30.2022

The recount in the district two supervisorial election stops abruptly yesterday morning.

Darcia Stebbins made the announcement yesterday morning on KPRL, just before nine. During Sound Off yesterday afternoon, Darcia Stebbins talked more about the abrupt halt in the recount. She says she has enough information from spending several days watching the election recount.

Eric Gorham worked on Dr. Bruce Jones campaign for the second district supervisors seat. He says he’s disappointed by Jones’ defeat, but also by the lack of transparency in the election. Eric Gorham says losing by only 13 votes is not easy for Dr. Bruce Jones. Especially when there were strange developments like a box of 332 ballots which mysteriously manifested when Bruce Jones pulled within 37 votes of the incumbent.

There were also some disturbing events at the polling places on election day, Darcia Stebbins and her team asked about some mix ups, but never received an answer.

Lots of questions remain about the elections in San Luis Obispo county in 2022. But the recount is over. It gives supervisor Gibson the victory over Dr. Bruce Jones by only 13 votes. That’s out of 25 thousand ballots cast in that race. Stebbins paid $45 thousand dollars for the recount. She was asked to pay an additional $6,875 dollars yesterday.

In a release issued yesterday, Stebbins said, “The election process as a whole is fundamentally flawed, lacks auditability and thus the public cannot effectively audit or certify its reliability or accuracy.”

But the questions over transparency and legality may not be over for San Luis Obispo county clerk recorder Elaina Cano.