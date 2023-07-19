SLO Sheriff Releases Victim Names in Homocide 07.19.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office has released further information regarding the stabbing homicide that occurred on Sunday evening in Shandon.

44-year-old Kelly Buchanan and 52-year-old William Buchanan were both stabbed multiple times by 31-year-old Justin Buchanan. Kelly succumbed to her injuries, and William was airlifted to a hospital, but is now in stable condition.

William and Kelly Buchanan were the father and stepmother of Justin Buchanan. Further court records show Justin has previously been arrested twice, once in 2013, and again in 2019. Justin has a history of domestic violence and depression, with neighbors, friends, and families saying that he is well-known for having a violent past and had attempted suicide several times before.

Brent Buchanan, Justin’s brother, has taken to social media to express his grief and say he and his family are still in shock and trying to process what has happened.