SLO Sheriff’s Office Warns of Phone Scam 12.07.2023

The sheriff’s office of San Luis Obispo released a statement yesterday warning residents of a phone scam in the county.

The sheriff’s office says they have received numerous reports of someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office, contacting individuals and claiming they were due in court for jury duty. The caller explains that individuals can clear the matter by paying a fine through the use of bitcoin or cryptocurrency. The sheriff’s office wants to warn residents that this is a scam, and it is not their practice to contact residents by phone regarding such matters.

Anyone who receives a call like this should report it to their law enforcement agency.