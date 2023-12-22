SLO Sheriff’s Offices Gives Update on Gunshots in Creston 12.22.2023

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call from a female on the 2700 block of Calf Canyon highway in Creston.

The female reportedly was involved in a family disturbance with a male family member at their home. Deputies heard gunshots in the background of the 911 call. By the time deputies arrived on the location, they discovered the deceased body of a male and female, and immediately launched an investigation. The sheriff’s office provided an update later yesterday afternoon. The disturbance was determined to be between 40-year-old Maria Quesada and her stepfather, 60-year-old Arturo Quesada.

The investigation has led the sheriff’s department to believe this was a murder-suicide: Arturo shot and killed Maria and then killed himself.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.