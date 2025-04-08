SLO Supervisor Candidate Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail For Election Fraud 4.08.2025

Former San Luis Obispo county district 3 candidate, 56-year-old Michelle Marie Morrow, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years probation.

The sentence comes from election fraud charges regarding her run for district 3 supervisor in the March 2024 primary. Morrow ran in district 3 after signing a lease to a room in Grover Beach, but she continued to live in Oceano in district 4 while running for office.

Morrow initially pled no contest to filing false nomination papers and fraudulent voting, the DA’s office says, and the court has found her guilty of the two felonies.

Deputy district attorney Ben Blumenthal said: “I want to make it crystal clear, Ms. Morrow was not prosecuted because of her political beliefs, or her platform. [She] was prosecuted because she deliberately and repeatedly lied to the voters of San Luis Obispo county in an unlawful attempt to get elected to a position she knew she was not legally qualified to hold.”