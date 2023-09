The county board of supervisors will be meeting this morning at 9.

On the board’s business agenda is the end of year financial status report for the fiscal year (FY) of 2022-2023, and the approval of final budget actions for FY 2023-2024.

The board will also have a preliminary look into FY 2024-25.

If you cannot attend the board of supervisors meeting in person, you can watch online.