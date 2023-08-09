SLO Supervisors Accept Housing & Infrastructure Plan 8.09.2023

The San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors voted to accept the housing and infrastructure plan in its meeting yesterday. The board voted 3 to 2 with supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong dissenting.

The housing and infrastructure plan, know called a ‘framework’ was previously brought to seven city councils across San Luis Obispo. Of the seven, only Atascadero chose not to adopt the framework, but did provide “meaningful input” to the plan.

The board of supervisors also voted to spend 3.4 million dollars on a system for managing homelessness data. Supervisor John Peschong was absent from the meeting during the vote. The system provides a “revolutionary” new form of data collection and management to better understand the scale and root causes of homelessness in the counties. The data is not only on how many unhoused individuals live in the county, but what services they regularly access. The presentation for the item said that the county’s current data management system is flawed in tracking clients and the services they are accessing. The current system also only includes five agencies in San Luis Obispo county, whereas the new system will enroll 16 agencies.

The money spent on this contract is divided between several contracts, licensing fees, operating costs, and software. About thirty two percent of the project will be funded by a state grant.