SLO Supervisors Agenda 04.18.2023

San Luis Obispo county supervisors also talking about elections.

Item 35 on their agenda is approval of a new map for their own district boundaries.

The new progressive majority rejected the Patten map. Today, they may approve a different one. One of the options is one developed by the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce. It closely resembles the historic map for the district. It has at least three different districts reaching into San Luis Obispo.

That is item 35 on the agenda.

It is scheduled to be a hearing in the afternoon session which starts around 1:30.