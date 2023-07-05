SLO Supervisors Approve Budget of Nearly $1 Billion 07.05.2023

The San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors voted to adopt a budget of $966 million during its most recent meeting. The vote was 4 – 1, with supervisor Debbie Arnold dissenting.

Assistant county administrative officer Rebecca Campbell said during a budget hearing that first tier priorities include homelessness, behavior health and housing, while second tier priorities include storm recovery, economic development and water resilience.

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office will receive about $62 million from the general fund. $1.4 million will go to fund the homeless services division.

The budget for the county includes a deficit of $5.3 million, and will use one-time funding and general rainy day reserve funds to close the gap.