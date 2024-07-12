SLO Supervisors Loosen Regulations For Cannabis Industry 7.12.2024

In the afternoon session for the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, the board discussed amendments for the land use and coastal zone use ordinance for cannabis cultivation permits.

Cannabis cultivation permits originally required renewals five years after the date of approval for an additional five years, but the amendment to the ordinance would remove this renewal process.

Non-compliance with cannabis cultivation regulations would continue to be handled through the cannabis compliance team.

The amendment would also allow for hours of operation for deliveries to be between 6 am and 10 pm daily, rather than 8 am to 8 pm.

The board voted unanimously to approve these changes for the cannabis activities in the county.