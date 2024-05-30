SLO Supervisors Meeting on Monday For Budget Hearing 5.30.2024

The budget hearing for the county board of supervisors will begin on Monday, June 3rd at 9 am in the board of supervisors chambers.

The general public comment period for the budget will be at the start of the meeting. The recommended budget was first introduced to the board and public on May 14th, and is available for review online.

The recommended budget for the county is $851 million, and the recommended general fund is $741 million.

Budget meetings will go until 5 pm. If needed, the board will continue budget discussions until June 5th.