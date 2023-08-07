SLO Supervisors Meeting Tomorrow 08.07.2023

The San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors will be meeting tomorrow at 9 am. Part of its consent agenda is honoring several individuals in San Luis Obispo county’s wine and cattle industry.

These include wine grape grower of the year, cattleman and woman of the year, wine industry person of the year, the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance lifetime achievement award, winemaker of the year, and agriculturalist of the year. On the board’s business: accepting the regional housing and infrastructure plan, which has previously been brought forward to the city of Paso Robles and Atascadero. The city of Paso Robles accepted the plan, while the city of Atascadero requested its staff to work with SLOCOG so the plan could better address the needs of Atascadero.

If you cannot attend the meeting in person, you can watch online on the county’s website.