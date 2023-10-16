SLO Supervisors Meeting Tomorrow 10.16.2023

The San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors will be meeting tomorrow at 9 in the morning for its first regular meeting this month.

On the board’s business agenda is a report from the department of planning and building. The report describes initiatives and progress by the department in completing tiered priority projects. The board may give feedback on how the department should prioritize mandatory and discretionary general funded projects for this next fiscal year. The agenda says that following the board’s direction, the department will return in December with a proposed work plan, timeline, and required resources to accomplish any additional requests.

One newly requested priority project in the report is drafting an ordinance for cannabis retail storefronts in the county, which was a potential project the board directed the department to draft in its September 26th meeting.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or watch online.