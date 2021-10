San Luis Obispo county supervisors approve the drilling of 31 new oil wells in an oil field in Arroyo Grande.

The vote Tuesday was 4-1, with supervisor Bruce Gibson casting the lone dissenting vote. Ironically, Gibson is a former Exxon Oil geologist.

The vote Tuesday came after a two hour discussion of the proposal by an oil company which operates the Arroyo Grande oil field.

Sentinel Peak Resources granted three years to build 31 new oil production wells at the oil field.